BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :
* Italiaonline SpA files documentation for mandatory public takeover bid on Seat Pagine Gialle shares
* Total value of mandatory public takeover bid on Seat Pagine Gialle shares is 114,455,874.96 euros ($129.16 million)
* Italiaonline SpA will recognize each subscriber to the mandatory public takeover bid a cash price of 0.0039 euro per share with dividend
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds