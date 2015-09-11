Sept 11 Sportech Plc :

* Extension of PUSU deadline

* Sportech have requested that panel on takeovers and mergers extend relevant deadline to Oct. 9 2015 for Contagious to make a firm offer

* Extension has been granted by the Panel and Contagious Gaming must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 9 October 2015