BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas Production revised 2017 budget to a total of $57.5 mln
* Production guidance for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be relatively flat with Q1, or 54 - 59 mmcfed
Sept 11 Sportech Plc :
* Extension of PUSU deadline
* Sportech have requested that panel on takeovers and mergers extend relevant deadline to Oct. 9 2015 for Contagious to make a firm offer
* Extension has been granted by the Panel and Contagious Gaming must, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 9 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Production guidance for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be relatively flat with Q1, or 54 - 59 mmcfed
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million