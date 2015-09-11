BRIEF-Gold Pacific to raise 3 bln won in private placement
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Makheia Group SA :
* Says its big youth unit developed website with video game and high-tech news for Groupe NRJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.