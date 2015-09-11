Sept 11 Abrau-Durso PJSC :

* Announces a number of transactions on its shares from Sept. 2

* Says Aktiv-Media divested its 62 pct stake in company

* Says Boris Titov acquires 62 pct stake in company

* Says Boris Titov divested 62 pct stake in company

* Says Aktiv-Media acquired 62 pct stake in company and is its controlling shareholder Source texts - bit.ly/1KcQIEo , bit.ly/1OivHOI , bit.ly/1M1DgH7 , bit.ly/1M1DgH7 , bit.ly/1OixdjS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)