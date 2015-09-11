BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Itv Plc
* Itv Plc announces eur 600m euro bond issue
* Has issued a 7 year eur 600 million euro bond at a fixed coupon of 2.125%
* Xpected issue will close and settle on 21 September, 2015 and will mature on 21 September 2022
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds