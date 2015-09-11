Sept 11 Brait Se

* Announces final terms of its offering of gbp350 million of unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds due in 2020

* Bonds offering were oversubscribed and will carry a coupon of 2.75% per annum payable semi-annually in arrear

* Initial conversion price set at gbp7.9214 per ordinary share; settlement is expected to take place on or around 18 september 2015