BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Anevia SA :
* Entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Digisoft.tv
* Focus of partnership will be integration of viamotion infinite into Digisoft.tv's "castcatcher" HDMI product range
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds