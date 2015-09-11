BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp responds to budget announcements by the Australian government
* Liabilities subject to levy will include items such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, tier 2 capital instruments
Sept 11 Paragon Entertainment Ltd :
* Bankers have agreed to renew company's overdraft and other facilities for a further year until July 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Moody's: negative outlook on Korean banking system amid challenging operating environment, deteriorating asset quality