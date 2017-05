Sept 11 Verusa Holding AS :

* Unit Ata Elektrik Enerjisi gave best bid to Enerji Piyasalar letme (EPIAS) C group share sale tender with 1.42 lira ($0.4648) per share

* Unit gave total of 2.9 million lira bid for 2.1 million C group shares

* Says after transfer of shares unit will hold 4 percent of EPIAS Source text for Eikon:

