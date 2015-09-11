BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp responds to budget announcements by the Australian government
* Liabilities subject to levy will include items such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, tier 2 capital instruments
Sept 11 Atrium Capital SE :
* Has acquired all shares of Tonerpartner International AG and single business share of TRC Toner Recycling Center GmbH
* Acquisitions were financed by issuance of new shares of Atrium Capital SE by way of a capital increase
* Share capital of company increased to 1,250,000.00 euros ($1.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's: negative outlook on Korean banking system amid challenging operating environment, deteriorating asset quality