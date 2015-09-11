Sept 11 Atrium Capital SE :

* Has acquired all shares of Tonerpartner International AG and single business share of TRC Toner Recycling Center GmbH

* Acquisitions were financed by issuance of new shares of Atrium Capital SE by way of a capital increase

* Share capital of company increased to 1,250,000.00 euros ($1.41 million)