* AMF announced on Sept. 11 that 11,948,378 shares were tendered to the offer on Hubwoo SA shares initiated by Perfect Commerce SA at unit price of 0.19 euros

* Perfect Commerce now holds 107,643,405 Hubwoo shares representing as many as voting rights, i.e. 78.95 pct of the share capital and the voting rights