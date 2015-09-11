BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Euronext:
* AMF announced on Sept. 11 that 11,948,378 shares were tendered to the offer on Hubwoo SA shares initiated by Perfect Commerce SA at unit price of 0.19 euros
* Perfect Commerce now holds 107,643,405 Hubwoo shares representing as many as voting rights, i.e. 78.95 pct of the share capital and the voting rights Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds