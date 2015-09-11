BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp responds to budget announcements by the Australian government
* Liabilities subject to levy will include items such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, tier 2 capital instruments
Sept 11 Borgosesia SpA :
* Italian tax agency demands that Borgosesia pay higher taxes in the amount of 4,345,000 euros ($4.92 million) plus fines and interest
* Company reserves the right to evaluate the tax agency demand and take action to best defend itself
Source text: bit.ly/1ijcjFv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's: negative outlook on Korean banking system amid challenging operating environment, deteriorating asset quality