Sept 11 Borgosesia SpA :

* Italian tax agency demands that Borgosesia pay higher taxes in the amount of 4,345,000 euros ($4.92 million) plus fines and interest

* Company reserves the right to evaluate the tax agency demand and take action to best defend itself

($1 = 0.8828 euros)