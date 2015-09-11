BRIEF-Huatian Hotel Group says Xia Jianchun resigns from CFO
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason
Sept 11 Konfrut Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Says Hatay-Dortyol production facility to be closed down as of September 15
* Machines and equipments will be transferred to Denizli Akkent facility
* No negative effect is expected on production capacity and sales revenue
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason
* Board approved repurchase of SSI shares; allocated 200 million pesos for buy-back program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: