Sept 11 Konfrut Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Decides to invest 2.7 million lira ($884,720) to Denizli Akkent Production Facility

* Says investment to be used for replenishment of production lines and new products

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0518 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)