Sept 21 Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F

* Says creates new financing structure

* Says reduction of financial indebtedness through placement of shares of schaeffler ag

* Says to rearrange external financial debt worth 3.6 billion eur in context of the envisaged placement of schaeffler ag shares

* Says syndicate consisting of four banks has committed to provide a term loan, a revolving credit facility and a bridge loan to be taken out by issuance of new bonds

* Says all outstanding bonds of schaeffler holding finance b.v. Will be redeemed subject to certain financing conditions, including the closing of the share placement