IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
Sept 21 Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F
* Says creates new financing structure
* Says reduction of financial indebtedness through placement of shares of schaeffler ag
* Says to rearrange external financial debt worth 3.6 billion eur in context of the envisaged placement of schaeffler ag shares
* Says syndicate consisting of four banks has committed to provide a term loan, a revolving credit facility and a bridge loan to be taken out by issuance of new bonds
* Says all outstanding bonds of schaeffler holding finance b.v. Will be redeemed subject to certain financing conditions, including the closing of the share placement Source text: here Further company coverage:
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn