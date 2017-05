Sept 14 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Consolidated earnings after three quarters of 28.3 million euros ($32.09 million) vs 39.6 million euros year ago

* 9-Month EBT 27.9 million euros versus 40.7 million euros year ago

* Sees net income for the current short fiscal year between 20 and 25 million euros