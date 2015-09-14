BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 Episurf Medical AB :
* Issue was subscribed for by shareholders to about 98 pct
* Remaining about 2 pct will be allocated to the guarantors
* Will raise about 120 million Swedish crowns ($14.6 million) before issue related costs
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities