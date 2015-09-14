BRIEF-Banca Ifis Q1 net profit up at EUR 32.7 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 14 Victoria Park AB :
* Says third stage of apartments in Malmö, Brf Bersån, is sold out ahead of schedule, move-in planned for Q2 2016
* Total earnings result from the third stage is around 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.25 million)
