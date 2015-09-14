Sept 14 Victoria Park AB :

* Says third stage of apartments in Malmö, Brf Bersån, is sold out ahead of schedule, move-in planned for Q2 2016

* Total earnings result from the third stage is around 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.25 million)

