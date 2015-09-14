BRIEF-RBS says completed pricing of $3 billion senior notes
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
Sept 14 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd :
* Has submitted a motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension
* As previously advised, circular to shareholders will require substantial redrafting due to effluxion of time, number of additional transactions entered into over past five years
* Continues with its intention to work constructively and positively with JSE to resolve outstanding issues as timeously as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
* Says it plans to issue shares and pay cash of 391,543,580 yuan, to buy wholesale market and cold chain logistics center for 1.19 billion yuan