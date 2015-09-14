UPDATE 2-Apple supplier AAC Technologies denies allegations of "dubious accounting"
* Gotham City Research says AAC has overstated profits since 2014
Sept 14 Bloober Team SA :
* Its game 'Brawl' to be distributed in Humble and Amazon stores from Sept. 14
* Says its game 'Layers of Fear', in Early Access version, will be available on Humble Store as of Sept. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gotham City Research says AAC has overstated profits since 2014
* April ffb production was 13,763 mt; April crude palm oil production was 6,849 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r4FkcX) Further company coverage: