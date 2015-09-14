Sept 14 Oceana Group Ltd :

* Shareholders and their renouncees subscribed for 15,828,362 rights offer shares, equivalent to 98.93 percent of total number of rights offer shares

* Applications were received for 41,702,252 rights offer shares, equivalent to 261 percent of total rights offer shares

* Share certificates will be posted to holders of certificated Oceana shares today