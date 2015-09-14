BRIEF-Say Reklamcilik reports Q1 net loss of 27,206 lira
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 15.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 32.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Sept 14 Sesa SpA :
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit 4.5 million euros ($5.09 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 total revenue 280.6 million euros versus 260.3 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 15.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 32.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Says to hire 9,000 employees in Germany over same period (Adds details on job cuts, board member quote)