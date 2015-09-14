Sept 14 Init Innovation in Traffic Systems AG :

* Decides on share buy-back

* Purchase price per share should not exceed 21.10 euros ($23.84) (without additional charges)

* It is planned to transact share buy-back during period from Sept. 14 to Dec. 18 on stock exchange ($1 = 0.8850 euros)