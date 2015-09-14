BRIEF-Yesil REIT reports Q1 net loss at 8.9 million lira
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 6.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Sept 14 Equites Property Fund Ltd
* Acquisition of vacant industrial land and conclusion of development lease with Puma
* Agreement with Intaprop Investments Proprietary Limited in terms of which Equites will be acquiring all of shares and claims in Intaprop Hills Proprietary
* Acquisition also includes a completed 3 471 square metre new distribution centre
* Effective date of acquisition is 1 October 2015
* Concluded a development lease with Puma Sports Distributors Proprietary Limited at a capital value of approximately R155 million
* Anticipated purchase consideration of R52 088 189 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 11 Banks' "unconstrained" ability to generate credit by pledging the same assets as collateral multiple times needs to be curbed or risks creating a new financial bubble, the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.