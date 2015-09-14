BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 Crossject SA :
* H1 operating revenue was 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) compared with 0.8 million euros at 30 June 2014
* H1 net losses were 3.6 million euros compared with 2.1 million euros for same period of previous financial year
* At 30 June 2015, Crossject's cash and cash equivalents totaled 6.5 million euros as against 10.9 million euros at 31 December 2014
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities