Sept 14 Crossject SA :

* H1 operating revenue was 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) compared with 0.8 million euros at 30 June 2014

* H1 net losses were 3.6 million euros compared with 2.1 million euros for same period of previous financial year

* At 30 June 2015, Crossject's cash and cash equivalents totaled 6.5 million euros as against 10.9 million euros at 31 December 2014

