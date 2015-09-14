BRIEF-Taiwan's Acer posts Q1 consolidated revenue of T$56.1 bln
* Says Q1 consolidated revenue at T$56.1 billion ($1.86 billion)
Sept 14 IGE+XAO SA :
* Reports Q4 turnover of 7,246,440 euros ($8.19 million) which is an increase of 5 percent and 5.4 percent at constant standard
* FY 2014/2015 revenue rises by 4.3 percent, amounting to 27,377,089 euros compared to 26,260,418 euros a year ago
* Intends to continue action plan combining dynamic innovation and international development, preserving high level of profitability
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 consolidated revenue at T$56.1 billion ($1.86 billion)
* Nordex says Q1 order intake down nearly 40 pct (Wraps SolarWorld, SMA, Nordex, recasts)