BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 Audika Groupe SA :
* H1 group net income 1.9 million euros ($2.15 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 5.7 million euros versus 5.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 49.0 million euros versus 48.0 million euros a year ago
* Says H2 should be in line with H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities