Sept 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* H1 net research and development expenses were 4.7 million euros ($5.32 million), up from 2014 expenses of 2.6 million euros

* Net loss for the first six months of 2015 is 6.9 million euros, compared to loss of 4.6 million euros in the first half of 2014

* Revenues for the first half of 2015 were 2.0 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1LvmpK2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)