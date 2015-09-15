Sept 15 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Announces that Thomas Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera, has exercised all his vested options to acquire 104,394 registered shares of company

* After transaction, Meier's direct shareholding almost doubled from previously 38,508 shares to new 72,902 Santhera shares, representing increase from 0.77 pct to 1.47 pct of company's share capital Source text - bit.ly/1M8aapA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)