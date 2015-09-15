Sept 15 Com Hem Holding Ab
* Says secures new financing and intends to redeem its euro
notes
* Com Hem, NorCell Sweden Holding 2 and Norcell Sweden
Holding 3 announced today that the group has entered into a new
long-term financing agreement with DNB of SEK 1 bn.
* Com Hem intends to use the new credit facility, together
with new short term facilities from Nordea and Danske Bank
totaling SEK 500m and existing unutilized facilities, to redeem
the EUR 187m Euro Notes issued by the Company's subsidiary
NorCell Sweden Holding 2 AB (publ) pursuant to their terms and
conditions in November 2015.
* This is expected to reduce the group's interest cost by
approximately SEK 100m annually compared to the Q2 2015 level
