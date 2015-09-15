Sept 15 Serendipity Innovations publ AB :
* Board proposes business area Venture Management (VM-activities) to be sold to Serendipity
Ixora AB (Ixora)
* Says VM-activities have been valued at about 284 million Swedish crowns ($34.37 million)
* Payment for the VM-activities is proposed to be done partly through cash payment of about
79 million crowns, which will be paid quarterly, and partly through non-cash share issue to the
company
* Proposes name change to Sdiptech
* Says Jakob Holm, who is currently vice CEO, will become new CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2628 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)