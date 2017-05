Australia markets seen slightly negative on weak commodity prices; NZ slips

May 9 Australian shares are seen trading in a narrow range on Tuesday, with negative leads from weak commodities as concerns about demand in China weighed on prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.09 percent, or 5 points, a discount of 3.9 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday, after four straight losing sessions. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest, is sla