BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 Abivax SA :
* Abivax included in the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices
* Inclusion in the three indices will take effect on September 18 after market closes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities