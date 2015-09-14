BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International updates on disposal deal
May 11 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
Sept 14 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :
* Response to media speculation
* Confirms that Trinity mirror is in merger talks with Local World Holdings; DMGT owns a 38.7 pct stake in Local World Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 11 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
LONDON, May 11 Liberty Global's John Malone says he is open to doing separate deals with Vodafone and British broadcaster ITV, but has yet to make the valuations work.