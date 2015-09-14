UPDATE 2-Apple supplier AAC Technologies denies allegations of "dubious accounting"
* Gotham City Research says AAC has overstated profits since 2014
Sept 14 FSMA:
* Suspension of the shares Societe de Services de Participations de Direction et d'Elaboration SA
* Effective date & time of suspension: Sept. 14, 2015 at 11:30 am
* Suspension of the trading of shares on the request of the issuer until a press release is published Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gotham City Research says AAC has overstated profits since 2014
* April ffb production was 13,763 mt; April crude palm oil production was 6,849 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r4FkcX) Further company coverage: