Sept 14 Bittium Oyj :

* Decided on repurchase of own shares

* An offer is made for a maximum of 124,747,351 company's shares and for a maximum of 252,648 stock options

* Offer period of offer commences on September 25, 2015 at 9.30. a.m. (Finnish time) and expires on October 16, 2015 at 4.00 p.m. (Finnish time)

* The offer price for each stock option is equivalent with the offer price of a share subtracted with the subscription price of a share pursuant to a stock option, i.e. 0.55 euros ($0.6229) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)