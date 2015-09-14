UPDATE 1-Siemens to cut 1,700 German jobs in efficiency drive
* Says to hire 9,000 employees in Germany over same period (Adds details on job cuts, board member quote)
Sept 14 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* UBM EG selects Eutelsat for new EG SAT digital TV platform for Equatorial Guinea
* Deal covers lease of capacity connected to African beam of Eutelsat 16a satellite for new EG SAT pay-TV platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to hire 9,000 employees in Germany over same period (Adds details on job cuts, board member quote)
* Says Q1 consolidated revenue at T$56.1 billion ($1.86 billion)