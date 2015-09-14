UPDATE 1-German Sun King's SolarWorld to file for insolvency
* Shares in Frankfurt-listed shares down 82 pct (Recasts, adds context, comment from CEO and founder)
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.