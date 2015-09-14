Sept 14 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Expects revenue in Q3 of $52 million - $54 million, compared with revenue of $48.9 million during Q3 2014

* Company's revenue guidance is based on lower revenue than expected due to an inventory reduction in supply chain of one of its largest customers for proprietary products

* It is expected that inventory adjustment will continue throughout Q4 of 2015, and that Nordic's revenue from this customer will return to normal seasonality levels in Q1 2016

* Despite described inventory adjustment that negatively affects its revenue growth in short term; Nordic continues to expect strong growth in time ahead Source text for Eikon:

