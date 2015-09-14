BRIEF-Yesil REIT reports Q1 net loss at 8.9 million lira
* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY THAT Q1 REVENUE AT 6.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Sept 14 Saf Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Q2 net profit of 92 million lira ($30.11 million) versus 807.9 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 45.6 million lira versus 144.0 million lira year ago
