BRIEF-Baylin qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
Sept 15 IQE Plc :
* 2 percent revenue growth translated into 5 percent EPS growth
* H1 revenue 53.2 million stg versus 52 million stg last year
* H1 adjusted profit before tax 5.9 million stg versus 5.6 million stg last year
* Customer forecasts continue to reflect a normal second half weighting of demand
* Remains confident in achieving its full year expectations
May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that the music streaming service is positioned to evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a sale.