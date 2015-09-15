Sept 15 Genfit SA :

* Announces the development of a new reliable and non-invasive diagnostic method, based on the measurement of a novel type of blood biomarker: small non-coding RNA, or miRNA

* Says algorithm developed enables the identification of NASH patients that should be treated with Elafibranor (GFT505) or any other appropriate drug