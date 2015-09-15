Sept 15 Sun International Ltd :
* Update on proposed relocation of Morula casino licence to
Menlyn Maine
* Last remaining objection relating to proposed relocation
of its Morula casino licence has been withdrawn
* Co and Goldrush Group have entered into a settlement
agreement whereby Goldrush has now withdrawn its high court
application
* Confident that without any further impediments to
development and construction, target opening date of September
2017 will be achieved
* Goldrush will make application to relocate one of its
bingo licences to Morula site and commence operations thereon
once existing casino licence has been relocated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: