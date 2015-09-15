BRIEF-Tongkah Harbour says court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of Co
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Mediatel SA :
* Standstill agreement has been signed between Hawe capital group companies (debtors) and Polish Industrial Development Agency (Agencja Rozwoju Przemyslu SA) and Open Finance Obligacji Przedsiebiorstw FIZAN as creditors
* As per standstill agreement by Sept. 30 parties will sign final agreement on terms and deadlines of debt repayment by Hawe group companies
* By Sept. 21 Alior Bank SA can join standstill agreement as creditor
* Hawe group companies (debtors) include Mediatel SA, HAWE Telekom sp. z o.o. and HAWE SA Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 6 Loss-making airline Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) as of the end of February, Italy's government said on Saturday.