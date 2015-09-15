BRIEF-Tongkah Harbour says court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of Co
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Hawe SA :
* Resolved not to file the motion for bankruptcy with possibility of creditors' agreement, following the standstill agreement signed on Sept. 14
* Informed about its plans to file for bankruptcy on Sept. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 6 Loss-making airline Alitalia, which asked to be put under special administration on Tuesday, had debts of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) as of the end of February, Italy's government said on Saturday.