Sept 15 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA :

* Sale of 44.5 percent of shareholding in Gruppo Finelco to Unibas SGPS Lda and Marina Berrino finalized

* Consideration amounts to 21 million euros ($23.75 million) plus additional sum of 1 million euros contingent upon certain conditions being met by Dec. 31, 2015

