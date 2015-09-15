BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts qtrly earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21
* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv says net income was $27.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017
Sept 15 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA :
* Sale of 44.5 percent of shareholding in Gruppo Finelco to Unibas SGPS Lda and Marina Berrino finalized
* Consideration amounts to 21 million euros ($23.75 million) plus additional sum of 1 million euros contingent upon certain conditions being met by Dec. 31, 2015
* MTY Enters acquires the assets of Steak Frites St-Paul and Giorgio Ristorante