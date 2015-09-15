BRIEF-Japan's Coincheck launches interest-paying accounts for bitcoin - Nikkei
* Japan's domestic exchange, Coincheck, launches interest-paying fixed deposit accounts for digital currency, bitcoin - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qLjqy9)
Sept 15 FastPartner AB :
* Issues a four-year bond loan of 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.3 million)
* Loan carries a floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 3.50 percentage points and final maturity in September 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2634 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japan's domestic exchange, Coincheck, launches interest-paying fixed deposit accounts for digital currency, bitcoin - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qLjqy9)
NEW YORK, May 8 A fast-growing swap execution facility on Monday sued MarkitSERV, accusing the processor of interest rate swap trades of using its dominant market position to put it out of business within a week.