Sept 15 Linedata Services SA :

* H1 EBITDA 19.0 million euros ($21.4 million) versus 17.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit 9.3 million euros versus 7.7 million euros a year ago

* Is expecting to see further growth in its revenues for remainder of financial year

