BRIEF-Baylin qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
Sept 15 Linedata Services SA :
* H1 EBITDA 19.0 million euros ($21.4 million) versus 17.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 9.3 million euros versus 7.7 million euros a year ago
* Is expecting to see further growth in its revenues for remainder of financial year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that the music streaming service is positioned to evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a sale.