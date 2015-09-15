BRIEF-Baylin qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
Sept 15 Tronics Microsystems SA :
* Announces collaboration with Airbus Group SE to develop RF-MEMS switches
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
May 8 Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that the music streaming service is positioned to evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a sale.