Sept 15 Onxeo SA :

* Onxeo files application for key Livatag patent

* Has filed an international patent application to protect the overall compound related to its primary liver cancer orphan oncology product Livatag

* Patent application has been filed in the US and Europe and will be expanded to include other regions, including the Asian territories, under the patent review procedure

* If granted, this patent would protect Livatag until 2036